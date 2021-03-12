Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

“I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments I share personally,” said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave,

Everard’s disappearance and killing has caused a nationwide outcry, with thousands appealing on social media for information to help find her. Women also then began sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked — or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.

“When she went missing, any woman who has ever walked home alone at night felt that grim, instinctive sense of recognition,” columnist Gaby Hinsliff wrote in The Guardian. “Footsteps on a dark street. Keys gripped between your fingers. There but for the grace of God.”

Organizers of a planned vigil in Everard’s memory failed in a legal attempt to win the right to hold the event despite coronavirus restrictions that bar mass gatherings.

The Reclaim These Streets organizers want to hold a socially distanced gathering Saturday on Clapham Common, an open space on the route of Everard’s walk home.

A High Court judge refused Friday to grant an order saying such a gathering would be lawful, meaning the organizers could face fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($14,000).

“I understand this ruling will be a disappointment to those hoping to express their strength of feeling, but I ask women and allies across London to find a safe alternative way to express their views," said police Commander Catherine Roper.

Despite the court ruling, some women said they still planned to protest on Saturday.

The case has raised tough questions for the police. Britain’s police watchdog is investigating how the force handled a complaint of indecent exposure against the same suspect, three days before Everard disappeared.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct is also investigating how the suspect sustained a head injury while he was in custody. The police force says he was found injured in his cell and taken to a hospital for treatment before being returned to a police station.

Forensic officers conduct a search behind a house in Deal, south east England, Friday March 12, 2021.

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Sarah Everard who has been missing for over a week. The 33-year-old disappeared on Wednesday March 3, 2021 after leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, and began walking to her home in Brixton.

Police outside a house where they have erected a boundary wall during their investigations, and unidentified human remains have been found in a nearby woodland, during the police hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard, in Deal, southern England, Friday March 12, 2021.

Police outside a house where they have erected a boundary wall during their investigations, and unidentified human remains have been found in a nearby woodland, during the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard, in Deal, southern England, Friday March 12, 2021. The Met Police have said that a serving diplomatic protection officer is being held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Forensic officers conduct a search behind a house in Deal, south east England, Friday March 12, 2021. Britain's Metropolitan police says an officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder in connection with the case of a woman who went missing in London last week. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller