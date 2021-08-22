Caruso wins 9th Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps overall lead

Roglic's strong finish gave him a 28-second gap to Mas in the overall standings. Miguel Angel Lopez was third overall, more than a minute behind Roglic.

Riders have their first rest day on Monday ahead of a mostly flat stage with a single mountain pass near the end.

“We deserve the rest day," Roglic said. "It was a hard day. Again it was super hot, with some big climbs so I’m looking forward to tomorrow (Monday). It’s the beginning. Now we have the rest day and we need to stay in one piece with the full team and I’m looking forward to the next stages.”

The three-week Grand Tour race finishes at Santiago de Compostela.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Fans of La Vuelta wait for the race during the fourth stage between Burgo de Osma and Molina de Aragon, 163,9 kilometers of La Vuelta cycling race, northern Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos