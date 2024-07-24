Cartoonist Roz Chast to be honored at the Brooklyn Book Festival, which runs from Sept. 22-30

The festival runs from Sept. 22-30, with events including a day dedicated to children's literature and a “Literary Marketplace” featuring more than 200 publishers.

“The Brooklyn Book Festival has gone from a small one day event to a 9-day international celebration of authors that welcomes readers from across the city and region. We bring authors together for unique conversations about books and contemporary issues, almost like you were enjoying their conversation at the kitchen table," festival producer Liz Koch said in a statement Wednesday.

The Brooklyn festival was started in 2006, and has a mission to “nurture a literary cultural community through programming that cultivates and connects readers of diverse ages and backgrounds with local, national and international authors, publishers and booksellers.”