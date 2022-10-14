Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia's Fulton County

Officials from both groups on Thursday endorsed The Carter Center’s role .

“We are grateful to The Carter Center for providing their expertise and believe that it will help lead to an efficient resolution of the performance review process,” said Ryan Germany, general counsel to the Georgia secretary of state’s office a member of the Performance Review Board appointed to assess Fulton County.

Cathy Woolard, chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, said the local panel is “glad for this opportunity to ensure confidence in our elections process,” and she noted the Center’s extensive work abroad as a measure of credibility.

Carter Center officials, according to the announcement, are monitoring the issuance and processing of absentee ballots, in-person voting during the early voting period and on Election Day, Fulton officials’ Election Day operations, and post-election procedures in the county. The Center has promised a complete report of its findings by the end of the year.

Fulton County accounts for about 11% of Georgia’s electorate. Biden won nearly 73% of the county’s votes in November 2020. He won statewide by fewer than 12,000 votes out of about 5 million cast. The county is about 45.5% white, 44.5% Black and about 7.6% people of Asian descent, according to U.S. Census data.

The county again will be key in the high-profile Senate contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and in the governor’s race between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. The Senate race will help determine which party controls the Senate for the final two years of Biden’s term.

Since its founding, the Center has monitored 113 elections in 39 countries, according to CEO Paige Alexander.

In a statement Thursday, Alexander said the Center was providing “objective information about elections processes” is part of “building public confidence in elections.” Alexander explained in a recent interview that rising distrust of the democratic process in America has demanded Carter Center attention.

“As we’re encouraging people to come to the polls, it’s because we want people to understand that the election, the integrity of the election is something that they can trust and that their voice would be heard,” she told The Associated Press. “So we’re walking down the same path that we do internationally and domestically.”

Besides monitoring Fulton elections, the Center has launched an initiative asking candidates across the political spectrum to commit to a slate of fair elections principles. Among them: accepting the results and the peaceful transfer of power. In Georgia, Abrams, Kemp and Warnock have signed the principles, as have Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen.

—-

Associated Press journalists Kate Brumback and Alex Sanz contributed.