Cart crash delays Lyles race at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A cart transporting Noah Lyles and his opponents in the 200-meter semifinals collided with another cart, delaying Thursday's race at world championships by about a half-hour.

All eight runners scheduled for the race competed, though a video shows Jamaica's Andrew Hudson pressing his fingers to his right eye, in apparent pain. World Athletics said one athlete and a volunteer were “assessed” and the athlete was cleared to compete.

Lyles won his heat in 19.76 seconds followed by Alexander Ogando. Hudson finished fifth.

An aerial video shows the cart carrying the athletes cruising down a sidewalk outside the stadium to bring the athletes to the warm-up room in the track. An oncoming cart hits the athletes' cart in the middle and a volunteer wearing an orange shirt comes tumbling out of the first cart.

Video shot from inside the runners' cart then shows Lyles and others checking on Hudson, who is pressing his right eye.

The Lyles race was supposed to be the first of the night's three semifinals, but ended up running last.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

