Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage

The Country Music Association announced additional performers on Wednesday for the Nov. 10 awards show, including top nominee Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

Underwood and Aldean will perform their current hit “If I Didn’t Love You,” while Brown and Young will sing “Famous Friends." Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”