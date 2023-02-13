Carolina Herrera finds royal drama, opulence at NYFW

“I wanted to develop pieces that were emotional — fabrics that you wanted to touch and really challenge the mills that we work with to come up with something extraordinary,” Gordon said.

Celebrities in attendance at the show were Kelsea Ballerini, Rachel Zoe, Maddie Ziegler and Julianne Hough. Also in attendance at the front row was the creator of the brand, Carolina Herrera herself, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Gordon delivered a multitude of looks that ranged from embroidered hot pink mini dresses to oversized color-blocked dresses with big peplums and chunky belts. The line also featured a plethora of floral and striped printed dresses — all playing with neckline silhouettes, sleeves and length.

The brightness of the colors in the show really was necessary to put the joy back into the world, Gordon said. The brand just recently pledged that it would match all donations given to the Red Cross through its Heart for Hope program until next week to aid in the aftermath of the earthquake that recently devastated Turkey and Syria.

“Even though we've been made numb almost by seeing a bombardment of just horrible things over the past decade, these are just beyond belief — so heartbreaking," Gordon said. “It's a moment that all of us around the world need to come together to do whatever we can to help.”

