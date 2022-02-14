Carolina Herrera brings splashes of color on Valentine's Day

“The silhouettes this season are markedly linear and tailored, yet feature moments of exuberance like an undulating cascade, an enormous sleeve or a color reveal at a hem,” the label explained on its Instagram page.

Most of the models wore sleek pulled-back hairstyles and strappy black heels. Some even wore oversized black sunglasses — no matter that this was a freezing mid-February day in New York.

Gordon said that there was a reason he was going for the dramatic. “It’s our most fabulous, dramatic pieces that are selling the fastest,” he said. "There is definitely, I think, a desire to celebrate, to get dressed. The moment is absolutely right now.”

Celebrities on hand included “West Side Story” Oscar nominee alum Ariana DeBose, Alexandra Daddario of “The White Lotus,” and Alisha Boe of “13 Reasons Why.”

DeBose, who wore a Herrera floral mini in deep purple, praised Gordon for helming the fashion house in his mid-30s. “I find his work to be incredibly inventive, but also again celebrating femininity,” she said. "And for me, being a Latina, I could see myself ... in these beautiful, beautiful garments," she said.

Debuting the show to a physical audience this year was important to Gordon because, he said, “We are such a proud part of New York Fashion Week. I am proud to be a designer in New York. This was an opportunity that we were going to say, ‘We are here, we are continuing to make the most beautiful things, the world continues to turn, and we are so proud to be a part of that conversation.’"

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Models walk the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Models walk the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption A model walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Models walk the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption Models walk the runway during the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini