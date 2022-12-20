Caro still working away on fifth LBJ book, no pub date set

Caro has always thoughts of his books as not so much the portrait of a man, but of political power and its effects. Taken together, the already published Johnson volumes — which began with “The Path to Power” and include “Means of Ascent” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Master of the Senate” — exceed 4,000 pages and feature extended probes into everything from filibusters to the mechanics of a stolen election.

For the yet untitled Volume 5, the 87-year-old Caro hopes to write about the Vietnam War's impact on a Vietnamese village and still plans to travel to Vietnam, a trip that has been postponed because of the pandemic. He has already worked on a less talked about moment in the Johnson presidency, when he sent more than 20,000 troops to the Dominican Republic in 1965 to prevent a feared communist takeover.

“I tell people he sent 23,000 Marines to the Dominican Republic and they say ‘What?’ No one remembers it,” Caro says.

The new documentary tells of Caro's long and complicated relationship with Gottlieb, whose other authors have included the Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and Doris Lessing. The two Bobs have worked together since the early 1970s and, after battling fiercely in the early years, have forged what Caro calls a relatively smooth editing process, a "shorthand" that enables them to "go through manuscripts much faster."

But, he adds, when asked why the books don't come out more quickly: “You can't speed up the research."