Carmaker SEAT to build Spain’s 1st electric battery plant

The announcement included the acceptance by SEAT of an offer of 397 million euros ($399 million) from Spain’s government that came from Europe’s EU’s Next Generation funds.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez celebrated the deal. The Spanish government has described electric vehicles as a priority that would both create quality blue collar jobs and meet Europe's ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035.

“Magnificent news that Volkswagen Group and SEAT reaffirm their commitment to Spain to transform their plants in Martorell and Pamplona and to build a battery factory in Sagunto as part of our electric car initiative,” Sánchez wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

“We are re-industrializing our country and leading the energy transition,” he said.

