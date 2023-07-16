X

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz has ended Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final to claim claiming his first championship at the All England Club

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.

