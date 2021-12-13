Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

“We have no idea when the work can be completed,” the maritime agency said.

Swedish Coast Guard prosecutor Jonatan Tholin said prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation on potential charges of gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness.”

Prosecutors said a British citizen born in 1991 and a Croatian born in 1965 were detained suspects in the case, which also includes causing another person’s death after the collision. Their names were not released.

Coast Guard press spokesman Valdemar Lindekrantz told Sweden’s TV4 that ”we suspect that parts of the British crew have not been sober.”

According to the website MarineTraffic, the Scot Carrier was en route from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland while the Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.

TV4 reported that oil had started to flow into the water. However, the Swedish Coast Guard said there were no ongoing spills and it was carrying out work “to prevent oil or other harmful substances from being released into the sea.”

Caption A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, right, after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning 13 December. Karin Hoej have capsized and are upside down. Two freight ships on Monday reportedly have collided off southern Sweden and west of a Danish Baltic Sea island with at least two people reported missing , Danish and Swedish authorities said. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Caption A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, right, after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning 13 December. Karin Hoej have capsized and are upside down. Two freight ships on Monday reportedly have collided off southern Sweden and west of a Danish Baltic Sea island with at least two people reported missing , Danish and Swedish authorities said. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Caption The British cargo ship Scot Carrier is seen at right after it collided with a Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, seen capsized in the background, in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning 13 December. Karin Hoej have capsized and are upside down. Two freight ships on Monday reportedly have collided off southern Sweden and west of a Danish Baltic Sea island with at least two people reported missing , Danish and Swedish authorities said. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Caption The British cargo ship Scot Carrier is seen at right after it collided with a Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, seen capsized in the background, in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning 13 December. Karin Hoej have capsized and are upside down. Two freight ships on Monday reportedly have collided off southern Sweden and west of a Danish Baltic Sea island with at least two people reported missing , Danish and Swedish authorities said. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Caption The British cargo ship Scot Carrier is seen at right after it collided with a Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, seen capsized in the background center, in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning 13 December. Karin Hoej have capsized and are upside down. Two freight ships on Monday reportedly have collided off southern Sweden and west of a Danish Baltic Sea island with at least two people reported missing , Danish and Swedish authorities said. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Caption The British cargo ship Scot Carrier is seen at right after it collided with a Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, seen capsized in the background center, in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning 13 December. Karin Hoej have capsized and are upside down. Two freight ships on Monday reportedly have collided off southern Sweden and west of a Danish Baltic Sea island with at least two people reported missing , Danish and Swedish authorities said. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson