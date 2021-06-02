Cards place Flaherty on IL with 'significant' oblique injury

Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left during the sixth inning of Monday's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Shildt said the team was still trying to find out the grade of Flaherty's injury, but added that it is was going to take awhile to heal.