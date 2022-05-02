Cards' Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

Hopkins’ suspension also likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz, during the season’s first six weeks.

Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is allowed to participate in the team's preseason games.

