Cards' 17-game winning streak ends with 4-0 loss to Brewers

Houser (10-6) allowed three hits in five innings. He has given up one earned run or none in four of his last five starts. Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby finished a three-hitter.

Vogelbach homered in the sixth off Miles Mikolas (2-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. The reigning NL Rookie of Year, Williams had an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA. ... INF Willy Adames returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with left quadriceps discomfort. ... INF Rowdy Tellez was 1 for 3 in the start of a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He is expected to join the Brewers on Friday in Los Angeles.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina missed his second successive game with right shoulder stiffness.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson (4-9, 4.30) will face LHP J.A. Happ (9-8, 5.86) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday. Anderson gave up six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of a 10-2 loss to St. Louis on Sept. 22. Happ is 0-3 in his last five appearances against Milwaukee.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong walks off the field after striking out to end a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. The Brewers won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) is removed by manager Mike Shildt (8) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas walks off the field after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) and Luis Urias (2) celebrate a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by first base coach Quintin Berry (23) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, left, is safe at first as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson