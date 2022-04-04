Cardinals' Pujols to make 22nd consecutive opening day start

Pujols, who returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs, hit .236 with 17 homers last season while splitting time with the Angels and Dodgers. But the three-time NL MVP showed he can still be a force against left-handed pitching, hitting .294 with 13 homers in just 136 at-bats and making him an attractive depth piece for the Cardinals.

"This guy is definitely dialed in,” Marmol said. “He’s on a mission to finish well. He’s in shape, he’s feeling well and with his timing, every time he gets an at-bat, he feels better. From a mental and physical standpoint, he’s ready to go.”

The 40-year-old Wainwright was picked to start opening day on Saturday, though the announcement merely made official what just about everyone expected. It will be the sixth time he's taken the ball on opening day for St. Louis.

“Me and those two guys are the last ones still here, and it’s special to have them with me as I’m finishing my career,” Pujols said. “Hopefully we’ll get one more run at a title. That would make it so perfect.”

In other news Monday, the Cardinals placed right-hander Jack Flaherty on the injured list and announced that rookie pitcher Andre Pallante had earned the last spot on the 28-man roster following a strong spring training.

The Cardinals had already indicated they do not expect Flaherty back for the first month of the season. Their opening day starter the past two years received a platelet-rich plasma injection on March 18 to alleviate irritation in his shoulder, and he has been dealing with a small tear in his right labrum that could be compounding the recovery.

Flaherty went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 15 starts and 17 appearances for the Cardinals last season.

The Cardinals optioned right-hander Jake Walsh to Triple-A Memphis on Monday while reassigning left-hander Connor Thomas, catcher Julio Rodriguez and infielder Cory Spangenberg to the minors.

