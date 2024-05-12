Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, bench coach Daniel Descalso ejected from series finale with Brewers

In the top of the third, Barber ruled that St. Louis’ Iván Herrera was out at first on an apparent inning-ending double play. The Cardinals challenged the call again, and replays showed Herrera was safe at first, turning the double play into a fielder’s choice.

Descalso and Marmol argued about the two missed initial calls and were ejected by home plate umpire Alan Porter.

The ejections came with the Cardinals trailing 3-1.

Hitting coach Turner Ward was managing the team for the rest of the game.

This has been a frustrating weekend for Marmol and the last-place Cardinals, who entered Sunday having lost seven straight games to fall nine games behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.

The Brewers were attempting to complete a four-game sweep of the Cardinals for the third time in franchise history. The Cardinals were at risk of getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since June 2021.

