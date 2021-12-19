Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to Lions

And in any scenario, Murray will have to play better.

The third-year quarterback was 23 of 41 for 257 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding up to a 72.9 passer rating. The third-year pro has had a slightly lower rating twice this season, and the Cardinals lost both games to the Rams and Green Bay.

Murray couldn't get away from the scrappy Lions when he tried to run, and finished with 3 yards rushing on four carries.

By the time Murray threw a touchdown pass, there was 4:40 left in the game and Arizona trailed by 15 points.

Detroit kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive, essentially sealing the win, and coach Kliff Kingsbury put Colt McCoy in the game in place of Murray.

Jared Goff, meanwhile, was the best quarterback on the field in one of many surprises at Ford Field.

He completed 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns.

Detroit's Craig Reynolds ran for a career-high 112 yards and rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 90 yards receiving, setting a season high for the second straight week, and a touchdown.

The Cardinals took their own wide-body jet, complete with 28 lie-down seats, to a game for the first time and might’ve gotten too comfortable on the way to the Motor City.

Detroit opened the game with a 15-play, 63-yard drive that took 8:50 off the clock and ended with a field goal.

The Cardinals, who gained 17 yards on their first three possessions, finally started moving the ball late in the second quarter only to have the drive end at the Lions 3 when Murray's pass fell incomplete on fourth down.

Early in the third, Arizona settled for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-3 at the Lions 11.

Detroit picked up a pair of first downs on the ensuing drive to get into Arizona territory before running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a fumble for the second straight week.

Two snaps later, cornerback Amani Oruwariye fully extended to pick off a pass Murray threw to the outside toward A.J. Green, who didn't come back to the ball, and he returned it 50 yards. On the next play, Goff threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jason Cabinda to put Detroit ahead 24-3.

INJURY REPORT

Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) went on injured reserve Saturday, and RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was activated for the first time in more than a month. DE Jordan Phillips (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (ankle) were hurt against Detroit.

Lions: RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was inactive for a third straight game and G Jonah Jackson (back) was not cleared to play. LBs Alex Anzalone (shoulder) and LB Josh Woods (shoulder) were hurt during the game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: host Indianapolis on Saturday.

Lions: play at Atlanta on Sunday.

Caption Teammates congratulate Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Caption Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Caption Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Caption Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks over his play sheet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)