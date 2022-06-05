Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

Twitter users directed Donovan's tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan's Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game, in which Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to spur a 7-4 Cardinals victory.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said Saturday they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.