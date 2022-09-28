Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

The Cardinals grabbed sole possession of first place on Aug. 6 and have been there ever since as part of an exciting season that's included Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career homer and Goldschmidt making a convincing MVP case.

Tuesday's clincher didn't feature much suspense as St. Louis scored the first six runs to delight the large contingent of Cardinals fans at American Family Field.

Mikolas (12-13) struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one walk. The Brewers' lone run off him came in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez hit his 34th homer.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 when starter Adrian Houser (6-10) left due to a strained right groin with one out in the fourth. Houser was pitching to Pujols when the right-hander reacted with obvious discomfort.

Brent Suter took over and allowed a two-out homer to Knizner that made it 4-0. The homer was Knizner's third of the season and ended his 0-for-22 slump.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said there’s a possibility starting pitchers Aaron Ashby and Freddy Peralta also could work out of the bullpen during this stretch run now that they’ve returned from the injured list.

“I think there’s a chance you see Freddy and Aaron in both roles,” Counsell said.

Peralta started and pitched two innings before Ashby worked 1 2/3 innings of relief Sunday in the Brewers' 2-1 loss at Cincinnati. That marked the first appearances for both of them since getting activated.

LHP José Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA) starts for the Cardinals and RHP Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18) pitches for the Brewers in the final regular-season matchup between the teams Wednesday.

