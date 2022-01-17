Hamburger icon
Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported. (AP Photo/James Carbone)
Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Califronia authorities say three people have died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

