Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer

She said one of the juveniles was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Russo declined to identify the four victims because family hadn't been notified and the investigation was ongoing. But she said police believe they know who the victims are.

“Investigators do believe this incident is potentially related to two other incidents one in Maryland, and one in Pennsylvania,” she said.

Former Maryland County Police Officer Robert Vicosa carjacked and kidnapped a driver Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said at a news conference in York, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. The driver was later released unharmed, Hyatt said.

Vicosa had a handgun and was accompanied by two young girls and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum, police said.

Police in York County, Pennsylvania, said Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife over 24 hours at her home there starting Sunday, news outlets reported. Police said she escaped to contact authorities, but when they reached the home Monday, Vicosa and the girls — ages 7 and 6 — were gone.

Investigators traced Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s home, but she wasn't forthcoming, police said. When they returned to her home later, she was gone, they said.

Vicosa was terminated in August and Bynum is suspended and stripped of her police powers in relation to the situation, Baltimore County Police spokesman Kevin Gay said. He didn't elaborate on how Vicosa and Bynum were connected.