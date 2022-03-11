Car crashes into DC restaurant's outdoor cafe, 1 woman dead

Hamburger icon
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside The Parthenon, a popular Greek restaurant, Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022 in Northwest Washington. An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., injuring eight, five of them critically. Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident. (AP Photo/Carole Feldman)

Credit: Carole Feldman

Nation & World
By CAROLE FELDMAN, Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing one woman and injuring seven others, four of them critically.

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident. “There are no indications that this was intentional,” said Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion. “We have a cooperative driver. He's staying with us.”

He described the driver as elderly.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on a warm, sunny day in the nation's capital. The restaurant is on a busy commercial strip with shops and restaurants, many of which have outdoor seating. Fire trucks lined the street, which was closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

The victims included seven patrons of the restaurant, The Parthenon, and one employee, said Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. They were transported to area hospitals. Police said later that one person had died, an adult female.

“We don't know why it happened,” Donnelly said.

As part of the investigation, authorities are seeking video evidence from people who may have recorded the accident and are asking those who can provide additional information to contact them.

Asked if charges would be filed against the driver, Bedlion said that would be part of the investigation.

Authorities said they had activated the mass casualty response team to make sure that they had the resources on hand to treat the large number of patients.

Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS chief is John Donnelly, talks to the media across the street from The Parthenon, a popular Greek restaurant, Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022 in Northwest Washington. An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., injuring eight, five of them critically. Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident. (AP Photo/Carole Feldman)

