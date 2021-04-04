Capitol attack raises questions of security vs public access

He told ABC's “This Week” that the Capitol is "an important element of who we are. It’s an important symbol of who we are. And we need to keep that in mind with every decision we make.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who was tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to undertake a security review of the Capitol following the insurrection in January, said it was clear the building had become a greater target.

His task force recommended steps to Congress to bolster the complex's physical security, including hiring hundreds more police officers, hardening entrances, enhancing its surveillance system and developing plans for quickly deployable fencing. But he indicated on Sunday that large-scale permanent fencing was unlikely.

“From inside the Capitol, talking to many members of Congress on both the Senate and the House side, both parties, they all left us with the impression their number one mission is to secure the Capitol, but make sure it has 100% public access,” Honoré said on ABC.

He said that after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, 250 National Guard “stayed at the Capitol for two years. And we may look forward to seeing that happen again.”

Blunt said the permanent fencing should come down. “I don’t think it does the job. In fact, the fencing was right there when the car drove through,” he said. “I think it would be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol.”

Police identified the slain officer as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. That was the same unit to which officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries suffered during the Jan. 6 insurrection, belonged. Dozens of officers were injured in the riot, many seriously, and another officer died by suicide later.

Federal prosecutors, in court documents, have argued that the riot was planned in advance, with Trump supporters, militia groups and others plotting in advance to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes. Chatter of a follow-on attack in March kept thousands of guard troops in Washington for months.

Friday’s attacker, identified by police as 25-year-old Noah Green, rammed a vehicle into Evans and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Capitol building. He exited the car with a knife before he was shot to death by police, officials said. He had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

Investigators are increasingly focused on Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation. The official said investigators had talked to Green’s family, who spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts.

___

Associated Press writers Nomaan Merchant in Houston and Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

The car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill is seen near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

The car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill is seen near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. Evans was killed Friday, April 2, 2021, after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The American flag at the U.S. Capitol flies at half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officer William Evans who was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Authorities tow a car after a man rammed it into a barricade on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

U.S. Capitol Police officers investigate near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side fo the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as procession carries the remains of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Troops stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman pauses during a news conference after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, right, stands with two National Guard members near the scene where a fellow officer was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite