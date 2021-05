Capitals beat Flyers in overtime, Penguins win East Division

Playing that short-handed did no favors for 39-year-old Craig Anderson, who was making his first start since Feb. 23. Anderson finished with 26 saves, allowing only Scott Laughton's goal 3:42 into the third.

Philadelphia's Alex Lyon made 35 saves, falling seconds short of his first NHL shutout.

WILSON SCARE

As though Tom Wilson wasn't already the talk of hockey after his actions during a scrum Monday at the New York Rangers, he and the Capitals got quite the scare in the first when he collided leg-on-leg with Aube-Kubel. Wilson grabbed at his right knee and put no weight on that leg while he was helped off but returned at the start of the second.

CAPITALS ABSENCES

This was the Capitals' first regular-season or playoff game without any of Ovechkin, Backstrom, Kuznetsov or Carlson since Jan. 31, 2006.

Ovechkin has missed seven of the past eight games with a lower-body injury and played a total of 39 seconds over the past two weeks. His seven games out with injury and 11 total are the most of any season in his 16-year NHL career.

Washington was unable to ice a full lineup for the third time in four games because of insufficient salary-cap space.

KEMPNY INJURED IN HERSHEY

The Capitals' injury problems extend all the way to Hershey. Defenseman Michal Kempny left a rehab game with the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears because he collided with a member of the ice crew.

Kempny has been on long-term injured reserve all season after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon, and he went to the minors to try to get into game shape in case he’s needed in the playoffs.

“I don’t think it’s too, too bad,” Hershey coach Spencer Carbery said. “Chalk that up to the weird, weird things of this year. He actually (made) incidental contact with one of the ice scrapers, believe it or not, which I’ve never seen before. It was just a completely unfortunate incident when one of the ice shovelers was coming by the bench, they got tangled up and Kemps had to leave the game.”

FROM PILON TO PILON

Garrett Pilon made his NHL debut for the Capitals, giving Zdeno Chara the ability to say he played with father and son. Chara, now 44, played parts of three seasons with Garrett’s father, Rich Pilon, when he broke into the league with the New York Islanders.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the New Jersey Devils on Monday in each team’s season finale.

Capitals: Await the Bruins' result Monday against the New York Islanders to see if their game Tuesday has any meaning.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) and Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton, right, collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) receives attention after an injury during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson lies on the ice after he was injured during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals center Garrett Pilon (40) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Samuel Morin (55) lose their balance after colliding during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) stands over Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie reaches for the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon stops the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) tries to get the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) prepares to catch the puck next to Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wade Allison (57) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) work for the puck against Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass