Can't watch fireworks at home? Millions choose NBC

The two-hour fireworks presentation drew 4.9 million viewers to NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and 3.3 million watched a condensed version of the same show shortly after it ended.

Traditionally, the week encompassing Independence Day is one of the least-watched television weeks of the year. The only other program to reach more than 7 million viewers in prime time was NBC's summer favorite, “America's Got Talent.”