Cannes unveils jury including Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong

CANNES, France (AP) — Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be among the jury members at this year's Cannes Film Festival deciding the Palme d'Or winner.

Festival organizers on Monday unveiled the eight jury members who will join president Juliette Binoche at the 78th edition of the French film festival next month. The other jurors are Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Congolese director Diedo Hamadi, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani.