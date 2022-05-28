springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cannes to wrap with presentation of Palme d'Or on Saturday

Tovah Feldshuh, left, Anne Hathaway, from third left, James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell depart after the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

caption arrowCaption
Tovah Feldshuh, left, Anne Hathaway, from third left, James Gray, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Ryan Sell depart after the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Nation & World
By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
The 75th Cannes Film Festival wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon

CANNES, France (AP) — The 75th Cannes Film Festival wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d'Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The closing ceremony brings to a close a Cannes that has attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year's festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

The closing ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT and concludes roughly an hour later. Outside of France, it will be streamed live by Brut.

But what's going to win? The Palme, one of film's most prestigious awards, is famously impossible to handicap — though bookies still try their best. It hinges entirely on the deliberations of the jury which take place in private. Last year, the French body horror thriller "Titane" took the prize, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — "Elvis,""Top Gun: Maverick,""Three Thousand Years of Longing" — played outside Cannes' competition lineup of 21 films.

Arguably — and there is always arguing at Cannes — among the best received films that could win the Palme are Lukas Dhont's Belgian coming-of-age drama "Close," Park Chan-wook's twisty Korean neo-noir "Decision to Leave," Cristian Mungiu's Romanian drama "R.M.N.," Ruben Ostlund's social satire "Triangle of Sadness" and James Gray's semi-autobiographical '80s New York tale "Armageddon Time."

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

caption arrowCaption
Tang Wei, from left, director Park Chan-wook, and Park Hae-il pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Tang Wei, from left, director Park Chan-wook, and Park Hae-il pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tang Wei, from left, director Park Chan-wook, and Park Hae-il pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, second left, gestures upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Tom Cruise, second left, gestures upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, second left, gestures upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Priscilla Presley, left, and director Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Priscilla Presley, left, and director Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Priscilla Presley, left, and director Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

In Other News
1
Helm scores late, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2 to win series
2
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
3
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
4
Butler scores 47 points, Heat beat Celtics to force Game 7
5
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top