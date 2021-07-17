Cannes to award Palme d'Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

Cannes' closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year's Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Twenty-four movies are in contention for the Palme. The jury's deliberations are private and unknown, but that never stops a wide spectrum of predictions, guesses and betting odds. This year featured a strong slate of many top international filmmakers, but no movie was viewed as the clear favorite.