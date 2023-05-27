Cannes closes Saturday with presentation of the Palme d'Or

Saturday’s ceremony draws to close a Cannes edition that hasn't lacked spectacle, stars or controversy.

The biggest wattage premieres came out of competition. Martin Scorsese debuted his Osage murders epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," a sprawling vision of American exploitation with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Harrison Ford's Indy farewell, launched with a tribute to Ford. Wes Anderson premiered "Asteroid City."

The festival opened on a note of controversy. "Jeanne du Barry," a period drama co-starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, played as the opening night film. The premiere marked Depp's highest profile appearance since the conclusion of his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The selection of "Jeanne du Barry" added to criticisms of Cannes for being too hospitable to men accused of abusive behavior.

Cannes, which requires films in competition to abide by France's strict theatrical windowing rules, has remained at an impasse with Netflix in recent years. Yet, intriguingly, a Netflix release could feasibly win the Palme. After Todd Haynes' "May December," starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, premiered in competition, Netflix acquired it for distribution in North America for a reported $11 million.

