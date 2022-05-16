Candidate in hospital, others scrambling before Pa. primary

The scrambling reflects the high stakes of Tuesday's elections in Pennsylvania and the uncertainty that has rattled the campaigns in the last week amid news of Fetterman's hospitalization and last-minute jockeying in the Republican primaries for governor and U.S. Senate.

In the governor's race, an organization that has reported spending about $13 million to boost Republican candidate Bill McSwain, a lawyer who was Donald Trump’s appointee for U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, switched its allegiance to former congressman Lou Barletta barely two days before polls close.

Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs, a business advocacy group whose political action committees are conduits for cash from billionaire Jeffrey Yass, said it believes Barletta has the best chance to beat Mastriano. The group is now calling on McSwain to drop out and endorse Barletta.

Mastriano, newly endorsed by Trump, belittled the switch in an online chat with supporters Sunday night as "backroom deals" being engineered by "corrupt folks" to try to help Barletta.

“With us, we work for the people and that's what's really troubling, that these corrupt groups are so terrified of our candidacy because it's really not about us, it's about the people of Pennsylvania,” Mastriano said.

Meanwhile, in the hard-fought Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Barnette worked to fend off growing attacks from former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Mehmet Oz, Trump's endorsed candidate.

Barnette said on conservative Breitbart Radio on Monday that “I'm not a globalist, both of them are" and that they have “very strong ties to the World Economic Forum," an organization that has been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories.

“Globalist” is a derogatory term with an antisemitic origin adopted by Trump and others in his orbit to conjure up an elite, international coterie that doesn’t serve America’s best interests.

She also suggested on Breitbart Radio that she would not support Oz or McCormick if they win the primary, saying “I have no intentions of supporting globalists.”

Trump's endorsements of both Mastriano and Oz have twisted Pennsylvania's Republican establishment into contradictions, as some warn that Mastriano is too far to the right to beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in the fall general election.

Trump himself has warned that Barnette cannot win in the fall — yet Mastriano is campaigning with her. Together, Mastriano and Barnette have spent a fraction of the money that some of their rivals have.

With polls showing a late surge for Barnette, Trump’s attacks reflected an eleventh-hour behind-the-scenes scramble by Trump allies and rival campaigns to discredit her. If elected, she would be the first Black Republican woman to serve in the Senate.

New attack ads are targeting Barnette and she is being asked about her history of incendiary comments, which include disparaging Muslims and gays, and contradictory statements about the length of her past military service and whether she voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential primary.

“It’s confusing to understand Kathy Barnette. Every time she answers a question, she raises many more," Oz said on the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio.

Barnette, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh on Monday, laughed off the attacks as a product of the Republican “swamp.”

“They are really mad and they are pulling out all the stops," she said.

She said her Islamophobic tweets were taken out of context, and she made a pitch anew to Trump, saying, “I look forward to working with you, sir. You were the best president I’ve ever had.”

McCormick, a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who has strong connections to the party establishment going back to his service in President George W. Bush's administration, has also been criticized repeatedly by Trump in recent days.

Nevertheless, McCormick is closing the campaign by airing a TV ad showing a video clip of Trump in a private 2020 ceremony congratulating McCormick for his service to the country.

