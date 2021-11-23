Canary Islands: More than 400 migrants rescued in Atlantic

On Tuesday alone, Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said it rescued more than 130 people from North and West Africa, including several women and small children, bringing them to safety on the Spanish islands of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

Also Tuesday, Alarm Phone, a humanitarian network for migrants in distress reported that 20 migrants had been picked up in the ocean by the Moroccan Royal Navy on Monday after being spotted by a cargo ship. That was confirmed by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service.