Canadiens rout Jets 5-1 to take 3-0 series lead

“We know the feeling of having your back against the wall,” Suzuki said. “We know they’re going to be coming out with a lot of intensity.”

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. Winnipeg was without top center Mark Scheifele, who is serving a four-game suspension for a charging penalty in the series opener. The Jets got Paul Stastny back after he missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury.

“You’ve got to keep believing,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. “There’s some things in our game that we really like, some things we can clean up certainly, and hopefully we get a bounce to go our way. Hopefully one goes off of one of their sticks and ricochets into the net and we’ll take a lead and see how it looks from there.”

Montreal welcomed another 2,500 fans Sunday night after hosting the first NHL crowd in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic for Game 6 against Toronto.

“It’s only 2,500,” Gallagher said. “But they’re a loud 2,500. They give us a lot of energy.”

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 4:45 of the first period on a grinding shift by the fourth line of Perry, Armia and Staal. Caught in the middle of a change following a turnover, the Jets were hemmed into their own end for 30 seconds before Perry’s shot — the Canadiens’ third chance of the sequence — went off Winnipeg defenseman Jamie Benn’s stick and past Hellebuyck.

Lehkonen made it 2-0 at 9:24 of the second on a scramble after Phillip Danault hit the post.

The Jets went to the power play when the Canadiens were whistled for too many men, but Armia intercepted Stastny’s pass and broke the other way on a 2-on-1 before delaying around a sliding Josh Morrissey to make it 3-0 at 13:41 of the second. It was Montreal’s third short-handed goal of the playoffs.

Lowry broke Price’s shutout streak at 99 minutes, 33 seconds with 2:09 left in the period when he took a pass from Mathieu Perreault and fired blocker side for his second.

Suzuki made it 4-1 on a power play at 8:52 of the third, and Armia added his second of the night into an empty net with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker and Montreal killing another penalty with 3:18 remaining.

TOUGH DEFICIT

Only four teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series in NHL history. The last was in 2014 when the Los Angeles Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks in the first round. Jets center Trevor Lewis and Canadiens winger Tyler Toffoli were both on that Kings team that would go on to win the franchise’s second Stanley Cup.

NOTES: Canadiens great Guy Lafleur, who is battling lung cancer, was in attendance and got a rousing ovation from the crowd. ... The Canadian federal government announced Sunday it will issue a travel exemption to allow the winner of the North Division and an American counterpart to cross the border during the third round of the playoffs and, if necessary, the Stanley Cup final. ... Benn dressed for a second straight contest after Dylan DeMelo was hurt early in Game 1.

Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen, left, celebrates his goal with teammates Phillip Danault and Ben Chiarot during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey lays on the ice as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck looks up at the replay following a short-handed goal by Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia, not shown, during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) scores a shorthanded goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) looks on during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a glove save on Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER TO PAUL CHIASSON INSTEAD OF RYAN REMIORZ - Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen scores past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck as Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois(13) and Derek Forbort(24) try to defend during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) celebrates with teammate Paul Byron (41) after scoring a shorthanded goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates Jeff Petry, left, and Eric Staal during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson