Canadian skier St-Germain beats Shiffrin to slalom gold

St-Germain's previous best result at major championships was sixth in the slalom at the 2019 worlds. Sixth is also her best finish in a World Cup slalom, in Levi in 2020.

Shiffrin's silver adds to the gold she won in the giant slalom Thursday and silver in the super-G last week.

Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic champion, won the world slalom title four times between 2013 and 2019 and took the bronze medal two years ago. She became the first skier, male or female, to win six medals in one discipline at world championships.

Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.

Saturday’s race was the last women’s event of the worlds. The championships close with the men's slalom Sunday.

