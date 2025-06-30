Canadian Prime Minister Carney says trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinded tech tax

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says trade talks with U.S. have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax U.S. technology firms
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a closing press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a closing press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says trade talks with U.S. have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax U.S. technology firms.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called "a direct and blatant attack on our country."

The Canadian government says “in anticipation” of a trade deal “Canada would rescind” the Digital Serves Tax.

Carney’s office said Carney and Trump have agreed to resume negotiations.

Trump, in a post on his social media network last Friday, said Canada had just informed the U.S. that it was sticking to its plan to impose the digital services tax, which applies to Canadian and foreign businesses that engage with online users in Canada.

The tax was set to go into effect Monday.

In Other News
1
Canadian Prime Minister Carney says trade talks with US resume after...
2
A jury is deciding the fate of an Australian woman accused of 3 murders...
3
Man found dead and lockdown lifted in Idaho after 2 firefighters...
4
US gets past Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals on penalty kicks
5
Chilean communist scores surprise win in primary vote as battle with...