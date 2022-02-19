Canadian police appear to end protesters' siege of Ottawa

Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, Bell said, adding that 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.

“We’re not going anywhere until you have your streets back,” he said at a press conference, vowing to go after protesters who don't disperse with “financial sanctions and criminal charges."

By early Saturday afternoon, protesters were gone from the street in front of Parliament Hill, the collection of government offices that includes the Parliament buildings, which had the heart of the protests. It had been occupied by protesters and their trucks since late last month, turning into a carnival on weekends.

“They are trying to push us all away,” said one protester, Jeremy Glass of Shelburne, Ontario, as authorities forced the crowds to move further from the Parliament buildings. “The main camp is seized now. We’re no longer in possession of it.”

Police said protesters remained “aggressive and assaultive" and that pepper spray had been used to protect officers. Authorities also said children had been brought right to the police lines, saying it was “putting the children at risk."

Canadian authorities also announced they had used emergency powers to seize 76 bank accounts connected to protesters, totaling roughly $3.2 million ($2.5 million U.S.).

On Saturday, they also closed a bridge into the nation’s capital from Quebec to prevent a renewed influx of protesters.

Around midday, protest organizers said they had ordered truckers to move away from Parliament Hill, decrying the police's actions as “abuses of power.”

“To move the trucks will require time,” organizers said in a statement. “We hope that (police) will show judicious restraint."

Earlier, Ottawa police addressed the protesters in a tweet: “We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behavior, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety."

Police said one protester launched a gas canister and was arrested as police advanced.

Earlier, Bell said most of the arrests were for mischief charges and that no protesters had been hurt. One officer had a minor injury, he said.

Those arrested included four protest leaders. One received bail while the others remained jailed.

Tow truck operators wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies’ decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities, arrived under police escort and started removing hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder to shoulder near Parliament. Police smashed through the door of at least one camper Friday before hauling it away.

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began Friday morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.

The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the movement’s last major stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S. and created one of the most serious tests yet for Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some blaming America’s influence.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.

Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a court injunction to stop their incessant honking.

Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” element. Canadians have largely embraced the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the vast majority vaccinated, including an estimated 90% of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away rapidly.

The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

But even as things were growing calmer in Ottawa, the Canadian border agency warned that operations at a key truck crossing from western Canada into the United States had been slowed by protesters, advising travelers to find a different route. The crossing near the town of Surrey remained open, officials said, but further details were not available.

The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto.

Caption Police hang off a truck as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police hang off a truck as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted

Caption A protester cries out after being sprayed with a chemical irritant by police as they push people away the streets near Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A protester cries out after being sprayed with a chemical irritant by police as they push people away the streets near Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Protestors link arms in line to try and prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Protestors link arms in line to try and prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Protestors form a line to prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Protestors form a line to prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Protestors link arms in line to try and prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Protestors link arms in line to try and prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Protestors link arms in line to try and prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Protestors link arms in line to try and prevent being pushed back by police as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption A pair of protesters embrace as police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption A pair of protesters embrace as police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Quebec Provincial Police face protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Quebec Provincial Police face protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption A demonstrator yells at police as they work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption A demonstrator yells at police as they work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption A protester prays as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption A protester prays as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption A protester offers cookies as police take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A protester offers cookies as police take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Police, including riot control officers and an armored vehicle, continue to take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Police, including riot control officers and an armored vehicle, continue to take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police stand in an area as they take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Police stand in an area as they take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Protesters cheer for a truck leaving the area as police take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Protesters cheer for a truck leaving the area as police take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Protesters are held at bay as police take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Protesters are held at bay as police take action to put an end to a protest in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A woman is helped after being pepper sprayed by police as they push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption A woman is helped after being pepper sprayed by police as they push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police tactical officers search a truck while others push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston Caption Police tactical officers search a truck while others push back protestors as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Caption Police block Sparks Street as they take action to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Police block Sparks Street as they take action to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A protester braces from the blowing snow as they record police blocking Sparks Street, as they take action to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A protester braces from the blowing snow as they record police blocking Sparks Street, as they take action to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Protesters give high fives and wave to several truckers driving away as police work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Protesters give high fives and wave to several truckers driving away as police work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A protester holds up a printout of the Canadian Bill of Rights as police restrict access to streets near Parliament Hill as they put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A protester holds up a printout of the Canadian Bill of Rights as police restrict access to streets near Parliament Hill as they put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A trucker removes a flag of Canada from the hood of their vehicle as truckers prepare to drive away after participating in a blockade on Metcalfe Street as police begin clearing the streets near Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A trucker removes a flag of Canada from the hood of their vehicle as truckers prepare to drive away after participating in a blockade on Metcalfe Street as police begin clearing the streets near Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind a police fence at Queen Street as police restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind a police fence at Queen Street as police restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind police at a gate along Queen Street as they restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind police at a gate along Queen Street as they restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A person shovels snow off the top of a big rig's trailer as truckers prepare to drive away after participating in a blockade on Metcalfe Street as police begin clearing the streets near Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A person shovels snow off the top of a big rig's trailer as truckers prepare to drive away after participating in a blockade on Metcalfe Street as police begin clearing the streets near Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind a police fence at Queen Street as police restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind a police fence at Queen Street as police restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Toronto Police mounted unit stand on Wellington Street as officers work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Toronto Police mounted unit stand on Wellington Street as officers work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Driving snow blows down on protesters walking along Wellington Street to join others trying to stand against a police line who work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption Driving snow blows down on protesters walking along Wellington Street to join others trying to stand against a police line who work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A protester wears a giant placard with a call to "Hold the Line," as police work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A protester wears a giant placard with a call to "Hold the Line," as police work to clear the streets in front of Parliament Hill to put an end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind police at a gate along Queen Street as they restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption The Peace Tower is visible behind police at a gate along Queen Street as they restrict access to the streets around Parliament Hill to end to a protest which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A man prays on rug with the Canadian bill of rights in front in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted Caption A man prays on rug with the Canadian bill of rights in front in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted

Caption Protesters press against one another to hold back Police in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted Caption Protesters press against one another to hold back Police in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted

Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted

Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted

Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted Caption Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Credit: Robert Bumsted Credit: Robert Bumsted