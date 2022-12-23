Canadian polar bears near 'bear capital' dying at fast rate

That has left polar bears — all 19 populations that live across the Arctic — with less ice on which to live, hunt and reproduce.

Polar bears are not only critical predators in the Arctic. For years, before climate change began affecting people around the globe, they were also the best-known face of climate change.

Researchers said the concentration of deaths in young bears and females in Western Hudson Bay is alarming. Young bears need energy to grow and cannot survive long periods without enough food and female bears struggle because they expend so much energy nursing and rearing offspring.

The result confirms what scientists predicted might happen to the species as their habitat is further destroyed, the study said.

“It certainly raises issues about the ongoing viability,” Derocher said. “That is the reproductive engine of the population.”

