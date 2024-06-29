Canadian Olympic basketball GM: Warriors blocking Wiggins from playing in Paris

“For us, Andrew was fine,” Barrett said. “We were talking to him consistently, he’s been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this. And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they’re holding him out.

“So, from what I see, this is not an Andrew decision, this is from the team. And so, he won’t be with us.”

The Warriors told The Associated Press on Friday night that it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins.

The 10-year NBA veteran last played for Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament in 2021.

“I’m disappointed for him,” Barrett said. “He’s gone through a lot the last couple of years and then, obviously, his mother was an Olympian and this is something he’s looking forward to and working toward and really on the uphill climb it seemed like in everything.

