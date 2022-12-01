Canadian man charged in deaths of 3 more Indigenous women

“It’s always unsettling whenever there is any kind of a serial killing,” Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said. “It does involve Indigenous women. We’re very sensitive to the whole missing and murdered Indigenous women investigation and inquiry and the recommendations that came out of that.”

Police released few details about their investigation, but said they have no leads to any other potential victims.

“I don’t know if they were specifically being targeted, but clearly the victims in this are all indigenous women,” Smyth said.

Smyth said authorities haven't found the bodies of the other three victims but said they have enough evidence to charge Skibicki with first degree murder.

He declined to release further details because the investigation is still underway.

“We have much more work to do to protect the lives of Indigenous women and girls,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

“Right now there are far too many people experiencing homeless, addiction and poverty and that puts him in vulnerable positions.”

