Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet pope over school abuse

The government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant, with students beaten for speaking their native languages. That legacy of abuse and isolation has been cited by Indigenous leaders as a root cause of epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction on reservations.

Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations.

Last May the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Nation announced the discovery of the gravesites near Kamloops, British Columbia, found using ground-penetrating radar. The sites have not yet been excavated, but they renewed a national reckoning as Indigenous groups across the country search for graves at other residential schools.

“What really spurred things forward was Kamloops,” said Phil Fontaine, who was national chief of the Assembly of First Nations in 2009 and led the delegation that met with Benedict. “It grabbed the attention of so many people.”

Fontaine, 77, said he and his classmates suffered physical and sexual abuse when he was a boy at the Fort Alexander Indian Residential School in Manitoba, where he was forbidden from seeing family except for two hours on Sundays even though they lived nearby.

“Finally Canadians are saying, ‘Oh, so it’s true. This is what happened at residential schools,’” he added. “And I think it put a lot of pressure on the Catholic Church and the Vatican. Keep in mind the prime minister himself asked Francis to apologize.”

Fontaine is calling for the pope’s Canada visit, which the Vatican has announced but as yet has no set date, to happen on Indigenous lands.

A National Truth and Reconciliation Commission has records of at least 51 children dying at the Kamloops school between 1915 and 1963.

Nationwide, the commission identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths at residential schools amid poor conditions, some from tuberculosis, but noted that the cause of death was not recorded for almost half of them. Standard practice was not to send the bodies of the students who died back to their communities; the commission said the government wanted to keep costs down.

Calgary Bishop William McGrattan, vice president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, said the church hopes next week’s Vatican encounter will be a historic moment for all Canadians, but “most especially our First Nation and our Métis.”

“They will be bringing their own stories and the stories of their communities,” McGrattan said. “Pope Francis and the bishops will listen and respond to make sure we are committed to this path of reconciliation.”

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper issued a formal apology over the residential schools in Parliament in 2008, calling them a sad chapter in Canadian history and saying the policy of forced assimilation caused great harm.

As part of a settlement of a lawsuit involving the government, churches and the approximately 90,000 surviving students, Canada paid reparations that amounted to billions of dollars being transferred to Indigenous communities.

The Catholic Church, for its part, has paid over $50 million and now intends to add $30 million more over the next five years.

The United, Presbyterian and Anglican churches already have apologized for their roles.

Canada’s residential schools were based on similar facilities in the United States, where Catholic and Protestant denominations operated more than 150 boarding schools between the 19th and 20th centuries, according to researchers, that also were home to rampant abuse.

While the issue has drawn comparatively little attention in the U.S., Fontaine believes a day of reckoning is coming for Canada’s neighbor to the south.

The aim of the residential school systems, he argued, was no less than cultural genocide.

“They decided that the best way to do that is to herd children into residential schools, forbid them to speak Indigenous language, forget about their culture,” Fontaine said. “In fact, embrace everything that was not them in terms of culture and tradition, in keeping with federal government policy.”

FILE - People gather around a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, honoring the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Friday, June 4, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - Canadian native Phil Fontaine, at right, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, and Archbishop James Weisgerber, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, hold a news conference after attending Pope Benedict XVI's general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday April 29, 2009. A group of Canadian Indigenous representatives attended the pontiff's general audience on Wednesday before a private meeting where the pope expressed his concern for the acknowledged abuse and "deplorable conduct" of some church members at Canadian schools that native Canadians were forced to attend, in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the faithful during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday April 29, 2009. A group of Canadian aboriginals attended the pontiff's general audience on Wednesday before a private meeting where the pope expressed his concern for the acknowledged abuse and "deplorable conduct" of some church members at Canadian schools that native Canadians were forced to attend, in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)

FILE - Pope Francis waves from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican to a crowd of faithful and pilgrims gathered for the Sunday Angelus noon prayer, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Pope Francis has expressed sorrow over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 boarding school students but didn't offer the apology sought by the Canadian prime minister. Francis in public remarks on Sunday called on political and church authorities to work to shed light "on this sad affair" and to foster healing. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

FILE - Assembly of First Nations Chief Phil Fontaine responds to the government's apology for more than a century of abuse and cultural loss involving Indian residential schools, at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on June 11, 2008. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 first nation children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - People walk past the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after gathering to honor the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Evelyn Camille, 82, pauses while speaking about her experience at the school after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation released a report outlining the findings of a search of the former residential school property using ground-penetrating radar, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried near the former school. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - People gather for a ceremony near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honor the more than 200 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)