Canadian Indigenous leader says he was 'filled with rage' before 'intense' conversation with Trump

“It was really intense, to say the least," Crowchild told The Associated Press on Monday, recalling his lengthy encounter with Trump on Sunday night in Calgary for the G7 in nearby Kananaskis. “When I woke up on Father's Day, I didn’t anticipate I would be seeing world leaders, and one certain individual that has caused much pain and suffering in the world.”

In Canada, First Nations refers to one of three major legally recognized groups of aboriginal people. Crowchild, of the Tsuut’ina First Nation, is a Tsuut’ina Isgiya and a current elected member of the Tsuut’ina Nation Xakujaa-yina and Chief and Council.

Crowchild said he spoke in his people's traditional language, wore feathered headgear that made him feel strong and showed Trump treaty medals that he told the president were older than Canada itself. Trump wore a white “Make America Great Again” cap and appeared to be listening at length — though both sides declined to comment on exactly what was said.

“When it came to that one individual, I almost didn’t stay. I was filled with rage,” Crowchild said. “I was going to go home because I didn’t want to bring any negativity to my people. However, I did consult with close people and advisers and, based on feedback, I stayed, considering that visibility is key and diplomacy is important."

Aware that “no Indigenous representation was there at the time,” Crowchild said he “prayed to my creator” and “really thought of those suffering around the world” in choosing to speak to Trump.

"Instead of war, I choose peace," he said.

Crowchild said that, in addition to Trump, he greeted other arriving world leaders and "tried to remind each one of them to try to be a good leader and protect our water for future generations.”

“I spoke for my elders," Crowchild said, noting that he spoke of promoting peace and “protecting water for future generations" and tried to “say as much as I could, as wisely as I could, while representing with honor and dignity. Whether he listened or not, time will tell.”

He said that, ultimately, the U.S. president is “just another person."

“Some would say he’s a horrible person, and we all know many reasons," Crowchild said. "I stood taller than him as proud Tsuut’ina Isgiya.”

Weissert reported from Banff, Canada.