Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has tightened control over Hong Kong since then, prompting complaints it is violating the autonomy promised when the territory returned to China in 1997. The ruling party imposed a national security law in 2020 and has imprisoned pro-democracy activists.

In 2015, five people connected with a Hong Kong publishing company that sold books critical of Chinese leaders vanished from the territory and reappeared on the mainland.

Before his disappearance, Xiao had a fortune estimated at $6 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which follows China's wealthy.

An official of China’s securities regulator said in February 2017 that Chinese people abroad who were accused of misconduct would be “captured and returned.”

Hong Kong police investigated Xiao’s disappearance and said the subject crossed the border onto the mainland. But an advertisement in the Ming Pao newspaper in Xiao’s name the same week denied he was taken against his will.