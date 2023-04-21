Canadian academic convicted in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

BreakingNews
PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has convicted a Lebanese-Canadian academic in absentia on terrorism charges over a bombing outside a Paris synagogue in 1980 that killed four and wounded 46.

The court also sentenced Hassan Diab to life in prison on Friday, and issued an arrest warrant for him after a trial that marked the culmination of decades of investigation. He was the lone suspect.

Diab lives in Ottawa, Canada and denies wrongdoing. His lawyers say he was in Lebanon at the time of the attack and is a victim of mistaken identity.

French authorities accuse Diab of planting the bomb on the evening of Oct. 3, 1980, outside the synagogue where 320 worshipers had gathered to mark the end of a Jewish holiday.

