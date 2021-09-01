Canada's Ontario province to require vaccine certificates

“This is something that we did not want to do,” Ford said. “This is a serious step we are not taking lightly. I know this is going to be very difficult for some people.

“This is a temporary tool that we won’t use for a day longer than we have to. These certificates are necessary to keep our hospitals safe and to avoid another lockdown."

British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba have also implemented some form of vaccine certificate program.

In Ontario, the certificate will be necessary to enter restaurants and bars, nightclubs, meeting spaces such as banquet halls, gyms, sporting events, casinos, concerts and theaters.

The requirement will not apply to outdoor settings, with the exception of outdoor nightclubs.

People who are medically exempt from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and those under 12 years of age will be able to access settings where the vaccine certificate is required without receiving the shots.

Vaccination status will not affect anyone’s ability to receive necessary medical care, food from grocery stores, basic medical supplies or other essentials, nor will it affect the ability to vote in the upcoming federal election.

As of Tuesday, 76.4% of eligible Ontarians had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, or roughly 67.7% of Ontario’s total population.

On Wednesday Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott said 504 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.