Canada's first astronaut and former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

An electrical engineer and former Royal Canadian Navy officer, he became the first Canadian in space when he flew aboard the U.S. space shuttle in 1984.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing. Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family,” Pam Garneau said in a statement.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness."

A cause of death was not provided.

Garneau served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government as minister of foreign affairs and transport minister.

He was a Liberal member of Parliament for a Montreal-area riding between 2008 and 2023.

Garneau was born in Quebec City and earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering physics at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario.

There are a number of schools named after him in Canada.

Garneau lived in the U.S. for nine years and two of his children were born there.

