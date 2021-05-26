Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

Thomas Valkae Olsen and Mats Rosseli Olsen scored for Norway.

In the other Group B game Wednesday, Kazakhstan ended first-place Germany's three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Pavel Akolzin broke a tie on a breakaway with 4:18 left.

“Our goal was to play in the quarterfinals, and the way we are playing, we’re happy with how things are going,” Akolzin said. “We were expecting to win some games, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Nikita Boyarkin made 28 saves and Alexander Shin and Roman Starchenko also scored. Tom Kuhnhackl and Markus Eisenschmid scored for Germany.

The United States (2-1-0) will resume Group B play Thursday against Latvia.

In Group A, Britain beat Belarus 4-3 for its first regulation victory in the event since 1962, and Russia topped Denmark 3-0.

Liam Kirk scored twice for Britain. Ben Davies and Mark Hammond also scored and Ben Bowns stopped 33 shots.

“It feels fantastic!” Davies said. “We are all buying in, we were doing what we needed to get the win here.

Alexander Samonov made 18 saves for Russia, and Ivan Morozov, Alexander Barabanov and Dmitri Voronkov scored.

Britain's team players celebrate a victory after the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Belarus and Britain at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Mike Hammond of Great Britain, centre with teammates celebrate a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Belarus and Great Britain at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Mike Hammond of Great Britain celebrates a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Belarus and Great Britain at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Britain's Ben Bowns, left, and Joshua Tetlow celebrate after the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Belarus and Britain at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Germany's goaltender Mathias Niederberger follows a puck that missed the goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Kazakhstan and Germany at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits