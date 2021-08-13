Canada to require air travelers to be vaccinated

Leblanc said it is the government’s duty to guarantee the safety of their employees and those who they serve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Alghabra said additional measures are need to encourage more people to get vaccinated and to protect the hard won gains the country has made to flatten the epidemic curve. Cases are starting to creep up again in what Canada's top health official dubbed a fourth wave this week.

The federal government is working on a vaccine passport that can be also used in Canada.