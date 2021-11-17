Canada sending military personnel to help with BC floods

Elsewhere in the province, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said residents of the low-lying Sumas Prairie area south of the city face a significant risk to life and must get out immediately.

An evacuation order was issued for about 1,000 properties Tuesday as flooding linked to a severe weekend rainstorm pushed up water levels in the area which is home to many large dairy farms and other agricultural and livestock operations.

Braun said conditions are dire, with a key pumping station keeping water from the nearby Fraser River from engulfing most of the Sumas Prairie flats in danger of being overwhelmed. Braun has said he has been worried about getting enough information from officials in Washington state about water levels that have risen dramatically from the overflowing Nooksack River and over the Sumas dike.

Crews spent the night sandbagging the Barrowtown Pump Station and the city’s fire chief told a news conference late Tuesday that additional rescue and swift water rescue equipment was being added, in anticipation of the need for immediate, life saving assistance if the pumps go down.

Braun warned the roughly 300 residents who were refusing to leave on Tuesday that they will be “incredibly surprised” how quickly a flood surge will hit if the Barrowtown station shuts down.

British Columbia’s cabinet ministers are expected to consider whether to declare a provincewide state of emergency in response to floods, washouts and landslides that cut all routes from the Lower Mainland to the Interior following record-breaking rainfall across southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday.

Caption Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD

Caption Floodwaters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD Credit: JONATHAN HAYWARD