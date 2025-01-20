Breaking: Kings Island 2025 opening date announced

Canada says it is ready to respond if Trump follows through with imposing sweeping tariffs Feb. 1

Top Canadian ministers say Canada will be ready to retaliate after President Donald Trump said he was thinking of imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1
Nation & World
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
Updated Jan 21, 2025
X

TORONTO (AP) — Top Canadian ministers said Monday that Canada will be ready to retaliate after President Donald Trump said he was thinking of imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1.

Trump has been threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other trading partners.

“We’re thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada,” Trump said late Monday night in the Oval Office. “I think February 1st.”

The timeline of possible tariffs remains in question. Trump signed an executive order requesting a report coordinated by the Secretary of Commerce by April. 1.

Trump pledged in his inaugural address that tariffs would be coming and said foreign countries would be paying the trade penalties, even though those taxes are currently paid by domestic importers and often passed along to consumers.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said they “will continue to work on preventing tariffs” but said they are also “working on retaliation.”

Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Trump can be unpredictable.

“None of this should be surprising," he said. “Our country is absolutely ready to respond to any one of these scenarios.”

Canadian leaders earlier expressed relief the tariffs were not imposed on the first day of Trump taking office.

Canada is one of the most trade-dependent countries in the world, and 75% of Canada’s exports, which include automobiles and parts, go to the U.S.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

Despite Trump’s claim that the U.S doesn’t need Canada, a quarter of the oil America consumes per day is from there.

“It would be a mistake for the American government to proceed with imposing tariffs, in terms of the cost living in the United States, in terms of jobs in the United States and the security of supply chains,” LeBlanc said.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speak to reporters prior to a meeting during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Quebec, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canada's Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speak to reporters prior to a meeting during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Quebec, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello, Quebec, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks down stairs during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Quebec, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks to reporters prior to a meeting during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Quebec, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump plays live on screens in the lobby of a building in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly is flanked by Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, left, and Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc as they speak to reporters prior to a meeting during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Quebec, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly is flanked by Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, left, and Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, as they speak to reporters prior to a meeting during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Quebec, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump plays live on screens in the lobby of a building in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen through reflections as it plays live on screens in the lobby of a building in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. will launch a hitting...
2
Everything you need to know about the 2025 Sundance Film Festival
3
Afghans who fled Taliban rule urge Trump to lift refugee program...
4
Conductor Raphaël Pichon makes delayed New York debut at age 40
5
Fire risk and strong winds continue in Southern California with...