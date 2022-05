Canada rallies in 3rd, tops Sweden 4-3 in OT in world hockey

In the semifinals Saturday, defending champion Canada will face the Czech Republic, and the United States will play Finland. The Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1, the United States topped Switzerland 3-0, and Finland beat Slovakia 4-2.

Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Ryan Graves scored 1:21 into the period and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal connected 30 seconds apart late in regulation.